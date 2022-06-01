دليل الشركات
Back Market
Back Market الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Back Market من $52,740 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مدير مشاريع في الحد الأدنى إلى $108,455 لمنصب باحث تجربة المستخدم في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Back Market. آخر تحديث: 11/17/2025

مهندس برمجيات
Median $99.4K

مهندس البرمجيات الخلفية

تطوير الأعمال
$85.4K
مؤسس
$99.5K

مصمم منتجات
$86.7K
مدير منتجات
$56.1K
مدير مشاريع
$52.7K
مدير برامج تقنية
$84.5K
باحث تجربة المستخدم
$108K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Back Market هي باحث تجربة المستخدم at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $108,455. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Back Market هو $86,050.

