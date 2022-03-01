دليل الشركات
Babbel
Babbel الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Babbel من $63,584 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب محلل بيانات في الحد الأدنى إلى $114,637 لمنصب مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الحد الأقصى.

مهندس برمجيات
Median $87.9K

مهندس برمجيات الواجهة الأمامية

مهندس برمجيات الواجهة الخلفية

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

مدير هندسة البرمجيات
Median $115K
محلل أعمال
$93.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

محلل بيانات
$63.6K
الموارد البشرية
$83.9K
التسويق
$70.7K
مصمم منتجات
$68.4K
مدير منتج
$75.8K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Babbel هي مدير هندسة البرمجيات بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $114,637. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Babbel هو $79,850.

