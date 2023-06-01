دليل الشركات
Ayar Labs
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Ayar Labs الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Ayar Labs من $115,575 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مهندس برمجيات في الحد الأدنى إلى $316,410 لمنصب تطوير الأعمال في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Ayar Labs. آخر تحديث: 10/15/2025

$160K

احصل على راتبك المستحق، لا تُستغل

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تتجاوز 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً أكثر من 300 ألف دولار). احصل على التفاوض لراتبك أو احصل على مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية من قبل الخبراء الحقيقيين - المُوظِّفين الذين يقومون بذلك يومياً.

مهندس أجهزة
Median $175K
تطوير الأعمال
$316K
مهندس برمجيات
$116K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

59 25
59 25
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Ayar Labs هي تطوير الأعمال at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $316,410. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Ayar Labs هو $175,000.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Ayar Labs

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • Databricks
  • Google
  • Stripe
  • Facebook
  • Square
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى