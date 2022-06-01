دليل الشركات
Aya Healthcare
    Aya Healthcare creates exceptional experiences – for their clinicians, their corporate employees and the healthcare facilities they serve. For healthcare facilities, Aya delivers a robust suite of software and services to manage the procurement of contingent labor. Aya’s platform provides access to one of the largest sources of contract clinicians in the country which improves efficiency, increases quality and reduces costs for healthcare systems. For travel nurses, Aya delivers the best experience in the industry and allows access to the widest base of travel assignments in the United States.

    2001
    11,040
    $1B-$10B
