دليل الشركات
AXS
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

AXS الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب AXS من $99,500 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب خدمة العملاء في الحد الأدنى إلى $198,990 لمنصب مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في AXS. آخر تحديث: 10/10/2025

$160K

احصل على راتبك المستحق، لا تُستغل

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تتجاوز 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً أكثر من 300 ألف دولار). احصل على التفاوض لراتبك أو احصل على مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية من قبل الخبراء الحقيقيين - المُوظِّفين الذين يقومون بذلك يومياً.

مدير منتج
Median $113K
مهندس برمجيات
Median $105K
خدمة العملاء
$99.5K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

45 18
45 18
محلل بيانات
$119K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$199K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

Kõrgeima palgaga ametikoht ettevõttes AXS on مدير هندسة البرمجيات at the Common Range Average level aastase kogutasuga $198,990. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte AXS keskmine aastane kogutasu on $113,000.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ AXS

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • PayPal
  • Square
  • Uber
  • Intuit
  • Spotify
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى