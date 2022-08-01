دليل الشركات
Avid Technology Professionals
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Avid Technology Professionals الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Avid Technology Professionals من $81,594 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مهندس برمجيات في الحد الأدنى إلى $125,625 لمنصب مدير مشروع في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Avid Technology Professionals. آخر تحديث: 8/26/2025

$160K

احصل على راتبك المستحق، لا تُستغل

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تتجاوز 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً أكثر من 300 ألف دولار). احصل على التفاوض لراتبك أو احصل على مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية من قبل الخبراء الحقيقيين - المُوظِّفين الذين يقومون بذلك يومياً.

عمليات التسويق
$107K
مدير مشروع
$126K
مهندس برمجيات
$81.6K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

40 15
40 15
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

Kõrgeima palgaga ametikoht ettevõttes Avid Technology Professionals on مدير مشروع at the Common Range Average level aastase kogutasuga $125,625. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte Avid Technology Professionals keskmine aastane kogutasu on $107,485.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Avid Technology Professionals

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • Databricks
  • Flipkart
  • Lyft
  • Tesla
  • Netflix
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى