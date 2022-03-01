دليل الشركات
AVEVA
AVEVA الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب AVEVA من $26,427 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب المبيعات في الحد الأدنى إلى $209,000 لمنصب مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في AVEVA. آخر تحديث: 8/26/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Associate Software Engineer $104K
Software Engineer I $106K
Software Engineer II $128K
Senior Software Engineer $160K

مهندس برمجيات الواجهة الخلفية

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

مدير هندسة البرمجيات
Median $209K
أخصائي تكنولوجيا معلومات
Median $111K

التسويق
Median $120K
خدمة العملاء
$147K
عالم بيانات
$99.5K
محلل مالي
$102K
مصمم منتجات
$100K
مدير منتج
$128K
مدير برنامج
$67.2K
مدير مشروع
$92.2K
المبيعات
$26.4K
مهندس حلول
$113K
مدير برنامج تقني
$148K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في AVEVA هي مدير هندسة البرمجيات بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $209,000. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في AVEVA هو $111,000.

