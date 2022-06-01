دليل الشركات
Avery Dennison
    • حول

    Avery Dennison (NYSE: AVY) is a global materials science company specializing in the design and manufacture of a wide variety of labeling and functional materials. The company’s products, which are used in nearly every major industry, include pressure-sensitive materials for labels and graphic applications; tapes and other bonding solutions for industrial, medical, and retail applications; tags, labels and embellishments for apparel; and radio frequency identification (RFID) solutions serving retail apparel and other markets. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company employs more than 30,000 employees in more than 50 countries. Reported sales in 2020 were $7.0 billion.

    http://www.averydennison.com
    الموقع الإلكتروني
    1935
    سنة التأسيس
    36,000
    عدد الموظفين
    $1B-$10B
    الإيرادات المقدرة
    المقر الرئيسي

