AvePoint الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب AvePoint من $15,348 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مهندس برمجيات في الحد الأدنى إلى $223,875 لمنصب المبيعات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في AvePoint. آخر تحديث: 8/26/2025

$160K

محلل أعمال
Median $57.6K
مساعد إداري
$34.8K
مدير منتج
$55.3K

المبيعات
$224K
مهندس مبيعات
$150K
مهندس برمجيات
$15.3K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


