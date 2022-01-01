دليل الشركات
Avenue Code
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Avenue Code الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Avenue Code من $22,038 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب موظف توظيف في الحد الأدنى إلى $201,000 لمنصب مدير مشروع في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Avenue Code. آخر تحديث: 8/26/2025

$160K

احصل على راتبك المستحق، لا تُستغل

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تتجاوز 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً أكثر من 300 ألف دولار). احصل على التفاوض لراتبك أو احصل على مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية من قبل الخبراء الحقيقيين - المُوظِّفين الذين يقومون بذلك يومياً.

مهندس برمجيات
Median $30.1K

مهندس برمجيات الواجهة الخلفية

مدير منتج
Median $95.9K
محلل أعمال
$111K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

40 15
40 15
مصمم منتجات
$39.6K
مدير مشروع
$201K
موظف توظيف
$22K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$52.3K
مهندس حلول
$71.6K
باحث تجربة المستخدم
$135K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Avenue Code هي مدير مشروع at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $201,000. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Avenue Code هو $71,640.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Avenue Code

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • Rocket Software
  • Genesys
  • SAS Software
  • Ultimate Software
  • Esri
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى