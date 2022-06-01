دليل الشركات
Aventiv Technologies
Aventiv Technologies الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Aventiv Technologies من $37,688 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مهندس برمجيات في الحد الأدنى إلى $145,725 لمنصب مهندس حلول في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Aventiv Technologies. آخر تحديث: 8/26/2025

$160K

عمليات خدمة العملاء
$114K
مهندس برمجيات
$37.7K
مهندس حلول
$146K

مدير برنامج تقني
$105K
الأسئلة الشائعة

The highest paying role reported at Aventiv Technologies is مهندس حلول at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $145,725. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Aventiv Technologies is $109,282.

