دليل الشركات
Avaya
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Avaya الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Avaya من $21,134 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب كاتب تقني في الحد الأدنى إلى $218,900 لمنصب المبيعات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Avaya. آخر تحديث: 8/26/2025

$160K

احصل على راتبك المستحق، لا تُستغل

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تتجاوز 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً أكثر من 300 ألف دولار). احصل على التفاوض لراتبك أو احصل على مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية من قبل الخبراء الحقيقيين - المُوظِّفين الذين يقومون بذلك يومياً.

مهندس برمجيات
Median $21.8K
محلل مالي
$181K
مدير منتج
$112K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

39 15
39 15
مدير مشروع
$34.3K
موظف توظيف
$125K
المبيعات
$219K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$149K
مهندس حلول
$128K
كاتب تقني
$21.1K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Avaya هي المبيعات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $218,900. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Avaya هو $125,424.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Avaya

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • Citrix
  • ADP
  • Fortinet
  • Ciena
  • Limelight Networks
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى