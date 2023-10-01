دليل الشركات
Avature
Avature الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Avature يتراوح من $2,841 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ خدمة العملاء في الطرف الأدنى إلى $119,400 لـ كاتب محتوى إعلاني في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Avature. آخر تحديث: 8/3/2025

$160K

كاتب محتوى إعلاني
$119K
خدمة العملاء
$2.8K
متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات
$18.4K

مصمم المنتج
$28.3K
مدير المنتج
$52.4K
مدير المشاريع
$8.4K
مهندس برمجيات
$49.8K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$64.9K
مهندس حلول
$77.4K
الأسئلة الشائعة

The highest paying role reported at Avature is كاتب محتوى إعلاني at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $119,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Avature is $49,841.

