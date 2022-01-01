دليل الشركات
Avast Software الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Avast Software يتراوح من $44,774 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مهندس برمجيات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $125,290 لـ مدير المنتج في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Avast Software. آخر تحديث: 8/9/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $44.8K
مدير المنتج
$125K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$98.5K

الأسئلة الشائعة

موارد أخرى