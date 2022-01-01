دليل الشركات
Avaloq
Avaloq الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Avaloq يتراوح من $44,589 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ كاتب تقني في الطرف الأدنى إلى $134,325 لـ مهندس حلول في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Avaloq. آخر تحديث: 8/16/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $132K
محلل أعمال
$127K
مدير المنتج
$133K

مهندس حلول
$134K
كاتب تقني
$44.6K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Avaloq هو مهندس حلول at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $134,325. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Avaloq هو $131,925.

