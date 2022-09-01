دليل الشركات
AutoTrader
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

AutoTrader الرواتب

نطاق رواتب AutoTrader يتراوح من $29,862 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ خدمة العملاء في الطرف الأدنى إلى $155,662 لـ مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في AutoTrader . آخر تحديث: 8/16/2025

$160K

احصل على الأجر، لا التلاعب

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تزيد عن 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً 300 ألف دولار+).احصل على تفاوض على راتبك أو مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية بواسطة خبراء حقيقيين - موظفين توظيف يقومون بذلك يومياً.

مهندس برمجيات
Median $64.8K
خدمة العملاء
$29.9K
عالم البيانات
$69.7K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

59 9
59 9
مدير المنتج
$98.2K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$156K
مهندس حلول
$105K
هل مسمى وظيفتك مفقود؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في فتح الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið sem tilkynnt er um hjá AutoTrader er مدير هندسة البرمجيات at the Common Range Average level með árlegum heildarbótum upp á $155,662. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun auk mögulegra hlutabréfabóta og bónusa.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta sem tilkynnt er um hjá AutoTrader er $83,961.

وظائف مميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ AutoTrader

شركات ذات صلة

  • SoFi
  • Apple
  • DoorDash
  • Square
  • Uber
  • شاهد جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى