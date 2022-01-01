دليل الشركات
Autonomous
Autonomous الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Autonomous يتراوح من $26,532 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مدير المشاريع في الطرف الأدنى إلى $64,675 لـ متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Autonomous. آخر تحديث: 8/16/2025

$160K

مهندس مدني
$44K
متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات
$64.7K
مدير المشاريع
$26.5K

هل مسمى وظيفتك مفقود؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في فتح الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

El rol con mayor salario reportado en Autonomous es متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $64,675. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier compensación de acciones potencial y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Autonomous es $44,001.

موارد أخرى