Automox الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Automox يتراوح من $119,400 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مدير البرامج في الطرف الأدنى إلى $165,825 لـ مدير المنتج في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Automox. آخر تحديث: 8/16/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $165K
الموارد البشرية
$129K
مدير المنتج
$166K

مدير البرامج
$119K
الأسئلة الشائعة

The highest paying role reported at Automox is مدير المنتج at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $165,825. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Automox is $147,175.

