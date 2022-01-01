دليل الشركات
Auto Trader UK الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Auto Trader UK يتراوح من $53,657 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ المبيعات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $126,968 لـ مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Auto Trader UK. آخر تحديث: 8/16/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $54.1K
المبيعات
$53.7K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$127K

الأسئلة الشائعة

Den højest betalende rolle rapporteret hos Auto Trader UK er مدير هندسة البرمجيات at the Common Range Average level med en årlig samlet kompensation på $126,968. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den mediane årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Auto Trader UK er $54,086.

