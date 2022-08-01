دليل الشركات
Auto-Owners Insurance
Auto-Owners Insurance الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Auto-Owners Insurance يتراوح من $55,720 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ محلل أعمال في الطرف الأدنى إلى $107,100 لـ التسويق في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Auto-Owners Insurance. آخر تحديث: 8/16/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $71K

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

محلل أعمال
$55.7K
تطوير الأعمال
$56.3K

عالم البيانات
$89.6K
التسويق
$107K
مصمم المنتج
$79.6K
محلل أمن المعلومات
$90.8K
مهندس حلول
$101K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Auto-Owners Insurance هو التسويق at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $107,100. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Auto-Owners Insurance هو $84,555.

