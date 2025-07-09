دليل الشركات
AUO الرواتب

نطاق رواتب AUO يتراوح من $25,647 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مهندس كهربائي في الطرف الأدنى إلى $122,400 لـ مدير البرامج التقنية في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في AUO. آخر تحديث: 8/22/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $29K

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

مصمم المنتج
Median $27.5K
تطوير الأعمال
$33.9K

مهندس كهربائي
$25.6K
مهندس عتاد
$48.6K
مهندس ميكانيكي
$27.6K
مدير المنتج
$35.7K
مدير البرامج التقنية
$122K
الأسئلة الشائعة

El rol con mayor salario reportado en AUO es مدير البرامج التقنية at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $122,400. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier posible compensación de acciones y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en AUO es $31,436.

