دليل الشركات
AudioEye
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

AudioEye الرواتب

نطاق رواتب AudioEye يتراوح من $169,150 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ عالم البيانات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $282,580 لـ مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في AudioEye. آخر تحديث: 8/22/2025

$160K

احصل على الأجر، لا التلاعب

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تزيد عن 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً 300 ألف دولار+).احصل على تفاوض على راتبك أو مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية بواسطة خبراء حقيقيين - موظفين توظيف يقومون بذلك يومياً.

عالم البيانات
$169K
مصمم المنتج
$231K
مدير المنتج
$224K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
المبيعات
$225K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$283K
هل مسمى وظيفتك مفقود؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في فتح الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

De hoogst betaalde functie gerapporteerd bij AudioEye is مدير هندسة البرمجيات at the Common Range Average level met een jaarlijkse totale vergoeding van $282,580. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelenvergoeding en bonussen.
De mediane jaarlijkse totale vergoeding gerapporteerd bij AudioEye is $224,870.

وظائف مميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ AudioEye

شركات ذات صلة

  • Databricks
  • PayPal
  • Flipkart
  • Tesla
  • DoorDash
  • شاهد جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى