ATS Automation الرواتب

نطاق رواتب ATS Automation يتراوح من $34,398 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ محلل بيانات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $184,277 لـ الموارد البشرية في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في ATS Automation. آخر تحديث: 7/25/2025

$160K

مهندس ميكانيكي
Median $69.2K
محاسب
$135K
محلل بيانات
$34.4K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 21
47 21
مهندس عتاد
$51.3K
الموارد البشرية
$184K
مصمم المنتج
$62.9K
مدير المنتج
$85.5K
مهندس برمجيات
$83.9K
الأسئلة الشائعة

El rol con mayor salario reportado en ATS Automation es الموارد البشرية at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $184,277. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier compensación de acciones potencial y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en ATS Automation es $76,579.

