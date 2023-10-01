دليل الشركات
Ather Energy
Ather Energy الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Ather Energy من $19,714 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب التسويق في الحد الأدنى إلى $25,089 لمنصب موظف توظيف في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Ather Energy. آخر تحديث: 10/9/2025

$160K

الموارد البشرية
$21.6K
التسويق
$19.7K
مصمم منتجات
$20.9K

موظف توظيف
$25.1K
الأسئلة الشائعة

