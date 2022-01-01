دليل الشركات
Asurion
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Asurion الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Asurion من $44,100 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب Information Technologist (IT) في الحد الأدنى إلى $230,000 لمنصب مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Asurion. آخر تحديث: 10/10/2025

$160K

احصل على راتبك المستحق، لا تُستغل

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تتجاوز 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً أكثر من 300 ألف دولار). احصل على التفاوض لراتبك أو احصل على مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية من قبل الخبراء الحقيقيين - المُوظِّفين الذين يقومون بذلك يومياً.

مهندس برمجيات
Software Engineer 1 $90.2K
Software Engineer 2 $142K
Tech Lead $169K
Software Engineer 4 $190K
Software Engineer 5 $222K

مهندس برمجيات الواجهة الخلفية

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

عالم بيانات
Median $160K
مدير منتج
Median $145K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

45 18
45 18
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
Median $230K
محلل أعمال
Median $93K
مصمم منتجات
Median $123K
محاسب
$57.1K
مدير العمليات التجارية
$94.9K
خدمة العملاء
$52.8K
مدير علوم البيانات
$179K
محلل مالي
$69.3K
الموارد البشرية
Median $99K
Information Technologist (IT)
$44.1K
القانونية
$75.4K
التسويق
$209K
عمليات التسويق
$118K
مدير تصميم المنتجات
$185K
مدير برنامج
$156K
المبيعات
$65.3K
مهندس حلول
$72.6K
باحث تجربة المستخدم
$139K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

ตำแหน่งที่ให้ค่าตอบแทนสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ Asurion คือ مدير هندسة البرمجيات โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $230,000 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Asurion คือ $123,333

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Asurion

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • RapidSOS
  • POF
  • SoundHound
  • OPPO
  • TenX
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى