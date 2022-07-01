دليل الشركات
Astrobotic Technology
Astrobotic Technology الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Astrobotic Technology يتراوح من $97,959 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مهندس عتاد في الطرف الأدنى إلى $140,700 لـ مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Astrobotic Technology. آخر تحديث: 7/30/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $105K
مهندس عتاد
$98K
مهندس ميكانيكي
$109K

مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$141K
الأسئلة الشائعة

The highest paying role reported at Astrobotic Technology is مدير هندسة البرمجيات at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $140,700. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Astrobotic Technology is $106,770.

