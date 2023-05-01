دليل الشركات
Association Member Benefits Advisors
أهم الرؤى
    حول

    Association Member Benefits Advisors (AMBA) is a full-service agency that provides exclusive negotiated insurance benefits programs and discounts on travel, electronics, dining, and more for Associations that represent Active and Retired Teachers, School Employees, State Employees, Firefighters, and more. They offer a positive, fun, team-oriented atmosphere and provide training through their Fast Start University (FSU) to help their advisors achieve their highest goals and aspirations. AMBA provides leads at no cost, awards, exclusive trips, incentives, and endorsements.

    https://amba.info
    الموقع الإلكتروني
    2001
    سنة التأسيس
    532
    عدد الموظفين
    $100M-$250M
    الإيرادات المقدرة
    المقر الرئيسي

