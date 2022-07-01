دليل الشركات
AssistRx
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك
أهم الرؤى
  • ساهم بشيء فريد عن AssistRx قد يكون مفيداً للآخرين (مثل نصائح المقابلة، اختيار الفرق، الثقافة الفريدة، إلخ).
    • حول

    AssistRx has engineered the perfect blend of technology and talent to provide manufacturers with an intelligent therapy initiation and patient support solution that improves patient uptake, visibility and outcomes.Our balanced approach streamlines enrollment, reduces therapy disruptions and provides real-time therapy visibility through an integrated solution—delivering the informed touchpoints that simplify a complex system to enable better results for today’s patients. The AssistRx solution includes therapy initiation and patient support,patient education and adherence, and therapy insights and analytics. We have built our entire platform to be flexible and scalable—interoperable with today’s technology standards.As the only independent provider of an integrated solution, we offer the dual benefit of a stable, mature company that delivers with the nimble, responsive attitude of an entrepreneurial team. Experience what intelligent specialty therapy initiation and patient support is truly about—with the perfect blend of technology and talent that only AssistRx can deliver.

    http://www.assistrx.com
    الموقع الإلكتروني
    2009
    سنة التأسيس
    360
    عدد الموظفين
    $50M-$100M
    الإيرادات المقدرة
    المقر الرئيسي

    احصل على رواتب موثقة في بريدك الوارد

    اشترك في الرواتب الموثقة عروض.ستحصل على تفصيل تفاصيل التعويض عبر البريد الإلكتروني. تعلم المزيد

    هذا الموقع محمي بواسطة reCAPTCHA وتطبق سياسة خصوصية Google و سياسة الخصوصية و شروط الخدمة تطبق.

    وظائف مميزة

      لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ AssistRx

    شركات ذات صلة

    • Optimizely
    • Ab Initio Software
    • Axoni
    • Evisort
    • Saama
    • شاهد جميع الشركات ➜

    موارد أخرى