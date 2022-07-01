دليل الشركات
ASR Analytics
ASR Analytics الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب ASR Analytics من $56,951 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب محلل أعمال في الحد الأدنى إلى $93,000 لمنصب عالم بيانات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في ASR Analytics. آخر تحديث: 11/14/2025

محلل أعمال
$57K
عالم بيانات
Median $93K
مستشار إداري
$80.4K

مهندس برمجيات
$80.4K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في ASR Analytics هي عالم بيانات بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $93,000. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في ASR Analytics هو $80,380.

