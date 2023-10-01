دليل الشركات
ASM
ASM الرواتب

نطاق رواتب ASM يتراوح من $48,663 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ عمليات الأعمال في الطرف الأدنى إلى $156,310 لـ مصمم المنتج في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في ASM. آخر تحديث: 8/21/2025

$160K

مهندس ميكانيكي
Median $115K
مهندس برمجيات
Median $134K
مهندس عتاد
Median $150K

عمليات الأعمال
$48.7K
مهندس كيميائي
$140K
مهندس كهربائي
$113K
مصمم المنتج
$156K
مدير المشاريع
$134K
مهندس مبيعات
$99.5K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في ASM هو مصمم المنتج at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $156,310. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في ASM هو $134,000.

