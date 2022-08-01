دليل الشركات
Arthur
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Arthur الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Arthur يتراوح من $71,799 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مستشار إداري في الطرف الأدنى إلى $402,000 لـ المبيعات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Arthur. آخر تحديث: 8/3/2025

$160K

احصل على الأجر، لا التلاعب

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تزيد عن 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً 300 ألف دولار+).احصل على تفاوض على راتبك أو مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية بواسطة خبراء حقيقيين - موظفين توظيف يقومون بذلك يومياً.

مهندس برمجيات
Median $173K
مستشار إداري
$71.8K
مُوظِّف
$106K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

54 9
54 9
المبيعات
$402K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$121K
هل مسمى وظيفتك مفقود؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في فتح الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Arthur هو المبيعات at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $402,000. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Arthur هو $121,380.

وظائف مميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Arthur

شركات ذات صلة

  • Netflix
  • Square
  • Lyft
  • DoorDash
  • Coinbase
  • شاهد جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى