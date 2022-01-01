دليل الشركات
Arthrex
Arthrex الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Arthrex يتراوح من $54,725 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مهندس طبي حيوي في الطرف الأدنى إلى $166,647 لـ مهندس حلول في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Arthrex. آخر تحديث: 8/3/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $100K
مهندس طبي حيوي
$54.7K
مصمم جرافيك
$82.6K

متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات
$81.6K
مصمم المنتج
$105K
مدير المنتج
$68.6K
المبيعات
$54.7K
تمكين المبيعات
$88.2K
مهندس حلول
$167K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Arthrex هو مهندس حلول at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $166,647. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Arthrex هو $82,620.

