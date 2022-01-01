دليل الشركات
Arrowstreet Capital
Arrowstreet Capital الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Arrowstreet Capital يتراوح من $128,520 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مدير المشاريع في الطرف الأدنى إلى $381,900 لـ مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Arrowstreet Capital. آخر تحديث: 8/24/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $200K

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

عالم البيانات
$314K
مدير المشاريع
$129K

مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$382K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Arrowstreet Capital هو مدير هندسة البرمجيات at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $381,900. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Arrowstreet Capital هو $256,780.

