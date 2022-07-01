دليل الشركات
Archipelago
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Archipelago الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Archipelago يتراوح من $85,172 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ محلل بيانات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $204,075 لـ مهندس برمجيات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Archipelago. آخر تحديث: 8/1/2025

$160K

احصل على الأجر، لا التلاعب

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تزيد عن 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً 300 ألف دولار+).احصل على تفاوض على راتبك أو مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية بواسطة خبراء حقيقيين - موظفين توظيف يقومون بذلك يومياً.

محلل بيانات
$85.2K
التسويق
$93.5K
مهندس برمجيات
$204K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

53 9
53 9
هل مسمى وظيفتك مفقود؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في فتح الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

Nejvyšší hlášená platová pozice ve společnosti Archipelago je مهندس برمجيات at the Common Range Average level s roční celkovou kompenzací ve výši $204,075. To zahrnuje základní plat a případné akciové kompenzace a bonusy.
Mediánová roční celková kompenzace hlášená ve společnosti Archipelago je $93,465.

وظائف مميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Archipelago

شركات ذات صلة

  • Stripe
  • Dropbox
  • Pinterest
  • PayPal
  • Roblox
  • شاهد جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى