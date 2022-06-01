دليل الشركات
APTIM
APTIM الرواتب

نطاق رواتب APTIM يتراوح من $60,753 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ الموارد البشرية في الطرف الأدنى إلى $84,575 لـ محلل أعمال في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في APTIM. آخر تحديث: 8/19/2025

$160K

محلل أعمال
$84.6K
مهندس مدني
$74.6K
الموارد البشرية
$60.8K

الأسئلة الشائعة

The highest paying role reported at APTIM is محلل أعمال at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $84,575. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at APTIM is $74,625.

