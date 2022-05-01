دليل الشركات
AppZen
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

AppZen الرواتب

نطاق رواتب AppZen يتراوح من $16,762 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مدير البرامج في الطرف الأدنى إلى $188,940 لـ عالم البيانات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في AppZen. آخر تحديث: 8/3/2025

$160K

احصل على الأجر، لا التلاعب

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تزيد عن 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً 300 ألف دولار+).احصل على تفاوض على راتبك أو مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية بواسطة خبراء حقيقيين - موظفين توظيف يقومون بذلك يومياً.

عالم البيانات
$189K
التسويق
$134K
مدير البرامج
$16.8K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

54 9
54 9
المبيعات
$89.6K
مهندس برمجيات
$38.6K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$156K
هل مسمى وظيفتك مفقود؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في فتح الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في AppZen هو عالم البيانات at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $188,940. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في AppZen هو $111,938.

وظائف مميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ AppZen

شركات ذات صلة

  • Sendbird
  • Mendix
  • Miracle Software Systems
  • Orion Innovation
  • Hyland
  • شاهد جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى