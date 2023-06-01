دليل الشركات
AppOmni
AppOmni الرواتب

نطاق رواتب AppOmni يتراوح من $150,750 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ باحث تجربة المستخدم في الطرف الأدنى إلى $326,625 لـ مدير المنتج في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في AppOmni. آخر تحديث: 8/12/2025

$160K

مصمم المنتج
$159K
مدير المنتج
$327K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$229K

مدير البرامج التقنية
$156K
باحث تجربة المستخدم
$151K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في AppOmni هو مدير المنتج at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $326,625. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في AppOmni هو $159,200.

موارد أخرى