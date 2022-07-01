دليل الشركات
AppleTree
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

AppleTree الرواتب

نطاق رواتب AppleTree يتراوح من $35,175 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ محاسب في الطرف الأدنى إلى $572,850 لـ مهندس عتاد في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في AppleTree. آخر تحديث: 8/25/2025

$160K

احصل على الأجر، لا التلاعب

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تزيد عن 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً 300 ألف دولار+).احصل على تفاوض على راتبك أو مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية بواسطة خبراء حقيقيين - موظفين توظيف يقومون بذلك يومياً.

مهندس برمجيات
Median $114K
محاسب
$35.2K
عالم البيانات
$109K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

39 15
39 15
مهندس عتاد
$573K
مصمم صناعي
$151K
مصمم المنتج
$80.4K
باحث تجربة المستخدم
$52.6K
هل مسمى وظيفتك مفقود؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في فتح الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في AppleTree هو مهندس عتاد at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $572,850. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في AppleTree هو $109,127.

وظائف مميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ AppleTree

شركات ذات صلة

  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Coinbase
  • SoFi
  • Databricks
  • شاهد جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى