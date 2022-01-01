دليل الشركات
Apollo GraphQL الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Apollo GraphQL من $185,000 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مهندس برمجيات في الحد الأدنى إلى $313,425 لمنصب مسؤول توظيف في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Apollo GraphQL. آخر تحديث: 11/14/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
مهندس برمجيات
Median $185K
مدير منتجات
$225K
مسؤول توظيف
$313K

مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$303K
مهندس حلول
$214K
باحث تجربة المستخدم
$265K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Apollo GraphQL هي مسؤول توظيف at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $313,425. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Apollo GraphQL هو $245,196.

