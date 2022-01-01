دليل الشركات
Apollo Global Management
Apollo Global Management الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Apollo Global Management من $19,409 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب محلل مالي في الحد الأدنى إلى $417,900 لمنصب مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Apollo Global Management. آخر تحديث: 11/14/2025

مهندس برمجيات
Median $208K

مهندس البرمجيات الشاملة

محلل أعمال
Median $178K
مبيعات
Median $200K

عالم بيانات
Median $106K
مهندس طبي حيوي
$30.4K
خدمة العملاء
$34.8K
محلل بيانات
$131K
محلل مالي
$19.4K
موارد بشرية
$32.8K
مصرفي استثماري
$186K
مصمم منتجات
$82.4K
مدير منتجات
$38.9K
مدير برامج
$299K
مسؤول توظيف
$68.4K
محلل أمن سيبراني
$180K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$418K
مدير برامج تقنية
$255K
كاتب تقني
$26.1K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Apollo Global Management هي مدير هندسة البرمجيات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $417,900. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Apollo Global Management هو $118,670.

