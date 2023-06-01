دليل الشركات
AnyRoad
AnyRoad الرواتب

نطاق رواتب AnyRoad يتراوح من $157,080 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مصمم المنتج في الطرف الأدنى إلى $307,656 لـ محلل مالي في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في AnyRoad. آخر تحديث: 8/21/2025

$160K

محلل مالي
$308K
مصمم المنتج
$157K
مهندس برمجيات
$194K

الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في AnyRoad هو محلل مالي at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $307,656. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في AnyRoad هو $194,025.

