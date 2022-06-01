دليل الشركات
Anthology الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Anthology يتراوح من $15,075 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مستشار إداري في الطرف الأدنى إلى $179,598 لـ مهندس حلول في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Anthology. آخر تحديث: 8/21/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $125K

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات
$74.6K
مستشار إداري
$15.1K

مصمم المنتج
$87.4K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$70.4K
مهندس حلول
$180K
الأسئلة الشائعة

The highest paying role reported at Anthology is مهندس حلول at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $179,598. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Anthology is $81,030.

