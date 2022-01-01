دليل الشركات
Anthem
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Anthem الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Anthem يتراوح من $84,575 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $208,740 لـ مدير علوم البيانات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Anthem. آخر تحديث: 8/21/2025

$160K

احصل على الأجر، لا التلاعب

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تزيد عن 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً 300 ألف دولار+).احصل على تفاوض على راتبك أو مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية بواسطة خبراء حقيقيين - موظفين توظيف يقومون بذلك يومياً.

محلل أعمال
Median $117K
مهندس برمجيات
Median $110K
مهندس حلول
Median $201K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
مدير علوم البيانات
$209K
عالم البيانات
Median $145K
محلل مالي
$88.4K
متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات
$84.6K
مصمم المنتج
$136K
مدير المنتج
Median $148K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$159K
هل مسمى وظيفتك مفقود؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في فتح الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

The highest paying role reported at Anthem is مدير علوم البيانات at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $208,740. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Anthem is $140,338.

وظائف مميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Anthem

شركات ذات صلة

  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Optum
  • NRC Health
  • HCA Healthcare
  • Abbott
  • شاهد جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى