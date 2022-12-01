دليل الشركات
Anta
Anta الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Anta يتراوح من $62,356 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مصمم أزياء في الطرف الأدنى إلى $133,718 لـ مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الطرف العلوي.

مصمم أزياء
$62.4K
الموارد البشرية
$109K
مهندس برمجيات
$109K

مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$134K
مهندس حلول
$82.9K
الأسئلة الشائعة

The highest paying role reported at Anta is مدير هندسة البرمجيات at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $133,718. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Anta is $109,001.

موارد أخرى