Ant Group الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Ant Group يتراوح من $54,398 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مدير المشاريع في الطرف الأدنى إلى $220,743 لـ محلل أعمال في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Ant Group. آخر تحديث: 8/21/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $69.5K
مدير المنتج
Median $87.6K
محلل أعمال
$221K

تطوير الأعمال
$56K
عالم البيانات
$90.6K
التسويق
$121K
عمليات التسويق
$167K
مصمم المنتج
$80.4K
مدير المشاريع
$54.4K
مهندس حلول
$146K
الأسئلة الشائعة

موارد أخرى