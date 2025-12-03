دليل الشركات
Ansys مهندس أجهزة الرواتب

يبلغ مجموع حزمة تعويض مهندس أجهزة in United States الوسطية في Ansys $209K لكل year. عرض تفاصيل الراتب الأساسي والأسهم والمكافآت لحزم التعويض الإجمالية في Ansys. آخر تحديث: 12/3/2025

الحزمة المتوسطة
company icon
Ansys
Lead Application Engineer
San Jose, CA
إجمالي سنوي
$209K
المستوى
hidden
الراتب الأساسي
$180K
Stock (/yr)
$10K
مكافأة
$19K
سنوات العمل بالشركة
2-4 سنوات
سنوات الخبرة
11+ سنوات
ما هي المستويات المهنية في Ansys?
أحدث الرواتب المرسلة
الشركة

الموقع | التاريخ

اسم المستوى

العلامة

سنوات الخبرة

الإجمالي / في الشركة

إجمالي التعويض

الراتب الأساسي | الأسهم (سنوياً) | المكافأة
جدول الاستحقاق

33%

سنة 1

33%

سنة 2

33%

سنة 3

نوع الأسهم
RSU

في Ansys، RSUs تخضع لجدول استحقاق مدته 3 سنة:

  • 33% يستحق في 1st-سنة (33.00% سنوياً)

  • 33% يستحق في 2nd-سنة (33.00% سنوياً)

  • 33% يستحق في 3rd-سنة (33.00% سنوياً)



الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى حزمة راتب لوظيفة مهندس أجهزة في Ansys in United States تبلغ تعويضاً إجمالياً سنوياً قدره $219,000. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Ansys لوظيفة مهندس أجهزة in United States هو $180,000.

موارد أخرى

