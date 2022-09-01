دليل الشركات
Ansira
Ansira الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Ansira يتراوح من $56,218 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ التسويق في الطرف الأدنى إلى $117,000 لـ مهندس برمجيات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Ansira. آخر تحديث: 8/21/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $117K
التسويق
$56.2K
مدير المشاريع
$75.4K

الأسئلة الشائعة

