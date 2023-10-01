دليل الشركات
Anritsu
Anritsu الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Anritsu يتراوح من $25,853 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ المبيعات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $172,860 لـ مدير المنتج في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Anritsu. آخر تحديث: 8/21/2025

$160K

مهندس كهربائي
$95.5K
متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات
$55.9K
مدير المنتج
$173K

مدير المشاريع
$171K
المبيعات
$25.9K
مهندس مبيعات
$34K
مهندس برمجيات
$50K
الأسئلة الشائعة

El rol con mayor salario reportado en Anritsu es مدير المنتج at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $172,860. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier compensación de acciones potencial y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Anritsu es $55,885.

