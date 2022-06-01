دليل الشركات
Amtrak الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Amtrak يتراوح من $82,410 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ محلل أعمال في الطرف الأدنى إلى $203,975 لـ مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Amtrak. آخر تحديث: 7/31/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $165K
محلل أعمال
$82.4K
مهندس مدني
$120K

محلل بيانات
$95.1K
عالم البيانات
$136K
محلل مالي
$96.7K
الموارد البشرية
$179K
مهندس ميكانيكي
$113K
مصمم المنتج
$98K
مدير المنتج
$86.9K
مدير البرامج
$152K
مدير المشاريع
$144K
محلل أمن المعلومات
$86.6K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$204K
مدير البرامج التقنية
$201K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Amtrak هو مدير هندسة البرمجيات at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $203,975. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Amtrak هو $119,595.

