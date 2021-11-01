Amplify الرواتب

دليل الشركات
نطاق رواتب Amplify يتراوح من $73,500 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ خدمة العملاء في الطرف الأدنى إلى $160,800 لـ مُوظِّف في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Amplify. آخر تحديث: 8/24/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $135K
مدير المنتج
Median $135K
باحث تجربة المستخدم
Median $95K

خدمة العملاء
$73.5K
محلل بيانات
$115K
متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات
$131K
التسويق
$129K
مصمم المنتج
Median $110K
مدير المشاريع
$133K
مُوظِّف
$161K
الأسئلة الشائعة

